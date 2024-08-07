Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Blake Lively has revealed that her husband Ryan Reynolds wrote a key scene in her new movie It Ends with Us.

The film is based on the bestselling 2016 Colleen Hoover romance novel of the same name.

Lively, 36, spoke to E! News at the film’s New York premiere and told the outlet: “The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now.”

The rooftop scene marks the first time Lively’s character Lily Bloom meets her interest Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni).

Lively added of her husband, 47: “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

The couple have had a busy month, with Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine currently breaking box office records.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of ‘It Ends With Us' ( Getty Images )

Lively makes a cameo appearance in that film, playing the masked Lady Deadpool, a female variant of the titular hero who arrives through a wormhole alongside a number of other Deadpool variants.

In a recent Instagram post, Lively confirmed that she played the character, and also revealed that her casting in the role was written in the stars more than a decade ago.

The A Simple Favor actor wrote that Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld used her likeness as his inspiration for an unmasked Lady Deadpool way back in 2010, and shared a screenshot from 2022 in which Liefeld confirmed on his own Instagram that he was a fan of the actor.

“We unmasked [Lady Deadpool] in 2010, with her unblemished visage,” Liefeld wrote, adding that he and his wife Joy were such big fans of Lively’s star-making TV series Gossip Girl that he modeled the character’s look after her.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Upon meeting Blake on the set of Deadpool, I was tongue tied in the most embarrassing fashion. Years later at the Golden Globes I again bothered [her] to the point I think I was speaking in tongues. If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen, I’m pretty certain Ms Lively will have some say in casting.”

It Ends with Us has so far received mixed reviews. The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey delivered a two-star verdict, writing: “The issue with It Ends with Us, the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s romance bestseller, isn’t its lack of sincerity.

“It’s there in the tearful exactitude of Blake Lively’s performance, as a woman whose every step is traced by memories of a childhood spent in an abusive home, and her slow-dread realisation that those familiar patterns might exist in her current partner, Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, also the film’s director). That’s a worthy subject for film – how abuse hides in plain sight, and blinds its targets with the illusion of love.

“But then that tricky word, ‘romance’, comes skipping in from the sidelines, its arms heavy with trite sentiment.”

It Ends with Us arrives in theaters on Friday, August 9.