Ryan Reynolds jokes he just learned what Blake Lively’s last name actually is

Ryan Reynolds has joked that he just learned what his wife Blake Lively’s last name is.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on July 31 to celebrate his wife’s new haircare brand, Blake Brown. As he re-shared Lively’s Instagram Story, which showed her posing with her long blonde hair, he applauded her for the hard work she’s put into making her company.

“I’m obscenely proud of this woman,” he wrote. “She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for seven years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius.”

He then referred to the name of her company, joking that he never knew his wife’s last name was Brown, since her father actually took her mother’s last name, Lively.

“Also I just found out her last name is Brown,” the Deadpool star concluded.

The Gossip Girl star later re-shared Reynolds’ post on her Instagram Story and described how her father changed his name. She then joked that Reynolds should follow the same strategy and take her last name.

“Brown is my dad’s last name. He took Lively from my mom & older siblings. Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it,” she jokingly wrote. “Your move, Reynolds.”

When she first announced Blake Brown – which will officially launch in Target on August 4 – Lively addressed how much her hair has meant to her throughout her life.

“Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

She went on to call her hair the “longest companion in [her] life,” emphasizing that it’s important for her to “take good care” of her long locks.

“To love it well, I’ve found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error. I spent seven years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty,” the A Simple Favor star continued.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds jokes he just learned what Blake Lively’s last name actually is ( vancityreynolds / Instagtam )

She then described everything she wanted in her haircare line, with products not only being “vegan” and “cruelty free,” but ones that also look “stunning” on customers’ shelves.

“I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once,” she concluded. “And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously. It was a beast to build. But I couldn’t be prouder of what we created for you.”

Reynolds and Lively, who shared four children, have frequently trolled each other on social media. While Reynolds was on a press tour for his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively shared a sweet picture from it of him with a dog. She then joked that the cute moment was convincing her to have another baby.

“SOS, he’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

Days later, she also jokingly told her husband to stop “missing” her, after he posted a selfie of them on his Instagram Story.

“Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “(Which is girl code for don’t you ever stop missing me for a second).”