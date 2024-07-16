Support truly

Blake Lively has gushed over her husband Ryan Reynolds “missing” her while he’s away at work.

The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to reshare a selfie that Reynolds posted of the two of them. In her since-expired post, which has been re-shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), Lively jokingly mocked Reynolds for posting a photo with her while in the midst of his press tour for his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Stop missing me on your press tour,” she wrote. “Get out there and hustle boy.”

However, the Gossip Girl star then quipped about how she wanted her husband to keep missing her, as her caption continued: “(Which is girl code for don’t you ever stop missing me for a second).”

Days earlier, Lively fawned over another sweet moment that Reynolds had on his press tour with a dog named Peggy, who will be making an appearance in his new movie. While resharing the video of her partner and the dog on Instagram, the mother of four quipped: “SOS, he’s trying to get me pregnant again.”

She also went on to praise Reynolds’ outfit at the event, as she hilariously continued: “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

In the initial video, Reynolds stood next to his co-star Hugh Jackman, before introducing the dog – who was wearing a Deadpool themed bodysuit – to the audience.

“Guys, this is Peggy,” the Green Lantern star said. “AKA Mary Puppins, AKA Dogpool. Get a good look. Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers. She won ‘Ugliest dog in Britain’ but we’re not telling her that. Because she is a 10 in our hearts, isn’t she?”

Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 and went on to welcomed four children, including three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. In 2023, they welcomed a fourth baby, whose name and gender has not been publicly revealed. However, the Free Guy star has previously made quips about pal Taylor Swift’s role in his baby naming process, since some of her songs for her 2020 album, Folklore, are inspired by his three children’s names.

During an episode of Today in May, TV host Savannah Guthrie asked Reynolds if his fourth baby’s name is featured on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. In response, he joked: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is. And we’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Just like Lively, Reynolds also doesn’t hesitate to troll his partner on social media. When advertising his Deadpool trailer in February, he took the opportunity to poke fun at his wife’s apperance at the Super Bowl, which she attended with Swift, who’s been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce since last year.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which featured a snap of him posing next to a still of himself in the Deadpool trailer.