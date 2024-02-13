Ryan Reynolds plays classic prank on wife Blake Lively at Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continued to find opportunities to joke with each other, even during the Super Bowl.

On Sunday 11 February, Lively was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when Reynolds hilariously took to Instagram to ask his viewers: “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” In the photo, the actor posed next to a still of himself in the Deadpool trailer.

Throughout the game, Lively was seen in a suite cheering alongside her friend Taylor Swift, who happens to be the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift. For the occasion, the singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

This is not the first time that Swift has honoured Kelce through her jewellery choices this football season, as she has been spotted wearing his number while cheering him on from the stands of numerous games. Most recently, she wore a ring with a tiny red football jersey with Kelce’s number on it for the AFC Championship Game.

The singer has also paid tribute to the athlete with her outfit choices, as she wore a jacket with his number, and last name, to a Chiefs game earlier this season. The puffer jacket in question was made by Kristin Juszczyk, the designer wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will also be playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

In addition to Ice Spice and Lively, Swift was also joined by her good friend Lana Del Rey, who was seated in the stands directly below Swift’s suite. At one point during the game, the pair linked hands.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum was seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top while paired with stiletto heels.

Recently, Reynolds won the internet after posting an edited version of Swift and Lively’s photo from the Renaissance Tour movie premiere - featuring none other than Kelce’s face.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, and the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, attended the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in London recently, where they posed for a photo together. In the image, which was posted by Swift on Instagram, the two best friends could be seen lounging on a couch and casting a sultry stare at the camera. “Got invited to London by The Queen,” Swift captioned the Instagram post. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

However, Lively’s husband and notorious prankster took it upon himself to share a Photoshopped version of the snap. In the new image, his wife’s face was replaced with Reynolds’ while Swift’s face was replaced by Kelce’s.