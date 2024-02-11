Jump to content

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl look includes sweet tribute to Travis Kelce

Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Sunday 11 February 2024 22:37
Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift has arrived for the Super Bowl in an outfit that pays tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

On Sunday 11 February, the singer arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and her mother, Andrea Swift, after a lengthy flight from Tokyo, Japan, where she spent the last few nights performing her Eras Tour.

For the big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms.

However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

This is not the first time that Swift has honoured Kelce through her jewellery choices this football season, as she has been spotted wearing his number while cheering him on from the stands of numerous games. Most recently, she wore a ring with a tiny red football jersey with Kelce’s number on it for the AFC Championship Game.

The singer has also paid tribute to the athlete with her outfit choices, as she wore a jacket with his number, and last name, to a Chiefs game earlier this season. The puffer jacket in question was made by Kristin Juszczyk, the designer wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will also be playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be streaming on CBS, Fubo, Paramount+, YouTube, and YouTube TV. Kickoff is at 6.30pm ET.

