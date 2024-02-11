Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch Usher headline as Taylor Swift jets in to cheer on Travis Kelce
R&B singer has teased special guests and performances of his biggest hits when he headlines halftime at the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday
Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show this Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.
The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET/11.30pm GMT, with the three-hour-long game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans will be holding their breath as she races to get to the game after a show in Tokyo in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, play.
