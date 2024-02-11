Jump to content

Liveupdated1707630290

Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch Usher headline as Taylor Swift jets in to cheer on Travis Kelce

R&B singer has teased special guests and performances of his biggest hits when he headlines halftime at the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 11 February 2024 05:44
The Super Bowl Half Time Show: A history

Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show this Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET/11.30pm GMT, with the three-hour-long game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans will be holding their breath as she races to get to the game after a show in Tokyo in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, play.

1707521469

Flashback: Pregnant Rihanna performs stunning Super Bowl 2023 half time show

Pregnant Rihanna performs stunning Super Bowl half time show
Roisin O'Connor9 February 2024 23:31
1707519669

Super Bowl squares: How to play, and win, the football game

Most of the action will be on the football field on Super Bowl Sunday, but that doesn’t mean viewers of the 2024 game can’t join in on the fun at home as well.

Super Bowl squares, otherwise known as football squares, is a game perfect for Super Bowl parties because it lets people bet on the outcome of America’s most-watched game.

With the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers fast approaching, this is what you need to know about playing, and winning, Super Bowl squares.

Chelsea Ritschel9 February 2024 23:01
1707447669

Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba McEntire to perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba McEntire to perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Artists will join Super Bowl halftime show headliner Usher

Roisin O'Connor9 February 2024 03:01
1707444009

Usher shares his self-care routine ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Usher shares his self-care routine ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

‘When is the last time you looked in a mirror and really looked at yourself?’

Roisin O'Connor9 February 2024 02:00

