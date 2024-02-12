Travis Kelce sparks controversy after ‘unacceptable’ act during Super Bowl

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce is facing criticism after shoving his Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a furious exchange during Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce, the star tight-end, would finish his night in Las Vegas with another Super Bowl title as he celebrated with girlfriend Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Kelce made several key plays in helping the Chiefs come from behind late on, as he provided a reliable target for quarter-back Patrick Mahomes to win a third Super Bowl in five seasons.

But when the 49ers were ahead at half-time, it seemed as if Kelce’s night would be defined by his bust-up with Reid as the tight-end exploded at the Chiefs coach towards the end of the second quarter.

The Chiefs were down 3-0 when the team lost the ball close to the 49ers end zone, and Kelce was furious with Reid after the coach opted to take him out of the play.

Kelce stormed up to Reid and barged into the 65-year-old coach while shouting into his face. Reid was briefly knocked off balance and turned away from Kelce as his player continued to yell in anger.

Kelce had to be pulled away by a team-mate and he was led to the sideline to cool off, where the 34-year-old whacked his helmet against a bench in rage. After half-time, Kelce was one of the players of the game and finished with 93 receiving yards, but when the incident occurred he had been limited to just one yard by the 49ers defence.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (C) and US singer Taylor Swift (L) celebrate (EPA)

Speaking after the game, Reid played down the incident when asked about it directly, appearing to make light of the situation. The veteran NFL coach joked to CBS: "He keeps me young. "He tested that hip. He caught me off balance - normally I’d give him a little bit but you know what, I didn’t have any feet under me."

Kelce was not asked about the bust-up, but confirmed in his post-game speech during the trophy presentation that he will be returning to the Chiefs next season to target a historic ‘three-peat’.

However, some NFL fans were not impressed by Kelce’s behaviour towards Reid and criticised the 34-year-old for showing a lack of disrespect towards his long-time coach. Kelce’s actions were labelled “unacceptable” and “out of order” in comments from fans online.

Kelce’s relationship with Swift had dominated much of the build-up to Super Bowl LVIII and the music icon was shown on screen throughout the match as she watched on in Las Vegas.