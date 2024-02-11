This Sunday, for the first time in its history, the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas. It is a union of two contrasting heavyweight American institutions to rival that of Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, although hopefully a significantly less tumultuous one.

This will be the 58th Super Bowl or, to give it its proper title, Super Bowl LVIII – a naming convention that sees Google searches for ‘how to read Roman numerals’ spike every February. Pitted against each other are last year’s champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, trying to cement their burgeoning dynasty, and the San Francisco 49ers, arguably the season’s dominant side, trying to win the prize that has eluded them since 1995.

It looks set to be a classic clash of opposites. Kansas City boast an impressive defence but a spluttering offence, almost entirely reliant on the preternatural connection between Travis Kelce (more on him later) and the sport’s best quarterback – now and arguably ever – Patrick Mahomes.