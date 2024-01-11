NFL reveals three teams set to play in 2024 London games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL has announced three of the teams set to play a London game as part of the International Series during the 2024 season.

Continuing the tradition of NFL regular season games taking place in London, which stretches back to 2007, there will be two fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley for the 2024 campaign.

The ‘designated’ team for each of those matches has now been revealed, with the Jacksonville Jaguars continuing their Wembley association, while the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will each play a game at Spurs Stadium.

Each team’s opponent, along with the dates and kick-off times of the matches, will be announced when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.

The NFL also announced that the Carolina Panthers will play a game in Munich (at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich) as the sport returns to Germany following the success of the first-ever regular-season fixture in the country between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in November 2022. Meanwhile, the historic game set to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during the 2024 season will have the designated team named in the coming months.

The return of the Jaguars to Wembley Stadium is part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the UK, with this set to be their NFL-record 12th contest in the capital. The 2023 season saw the Jags win both their matches this side of the Atlantic – thumping the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley and downing the Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham.

This will be the Vikings’ fourth visit to London after victories in 2013, 2017 and 2022, while Chicago are heading across the pond for the third time after appearances in 2011 and 2019.

Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to London for the 12th time (PA Wire)

None of the four teams heading to Europe have made the playoffs this season, with Jacksonville coming closest after losing to the Tennessee Titans on the final day of the regular season to narrowly miss out on the AFC South division title.

“We look forward to welcoming these three teams to London for what promises to be another exciting slate of International Games in the UK in 2024,” said Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK.

“Regular season games have been played in London since 2007, and we are delighted to see the commitment to bringing the very best of the NFL to fans in the UK continue. Together with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, we are excited to continue to give fans exceptional gameday memories as the NFL comes to the capital next season.”

Although London, Germany and Sao Paulo will host regular-season contests in 2024, there will be no international game in Mexico this year due to Estadio Azteca renovations in Mexico City. However, the NFL confirmed that future international games will return to the country once they are complete.