Usher celebrated both his past and present when he headlined the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show tonight (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer headlined the musical extravaganza with a troupe of dancers and special guests, performing some of his biggest hits from the past two decades, in between one of the most nail-biting games in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was there with friends including Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

The pop star was crushed into a group hug as the Chiefs scored a touchdown and won the game, which was attended by other famous faces including Sir Paul McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio.