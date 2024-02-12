Super Bowl 2024 live: Taylor Swift stars in the stands as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs win in overtime
Pop star was ecstatic as her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting game, following Usher’s energetic halftime show performance
Usher celebrated both his past and present when he headlined the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show tonight (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
The R&B singer headlined the musical extravaganza with a troupe of dancers and special guests, performing some of his biggest hits from the past two decades, in between one of the most nail-biting games in recent memory.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was there with friends including Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
The pop star was crushed into a group hug as the Chiefs scored a touchdown and won the game, which was attended by other famous faces including Sir Paul McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Lana Del Rey knocked over during Super Bowl celebrations
Oops! Lana Del Rey was knocked over while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win last night.
The singer was one of several stars alongside Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce’s Chiefs side triumph, with the cameras panning to the group numerous times throughout the big game.
As actor Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, and Swift jumped for joy while celebrating the win, the “Summertime Sadness” singer was knocked down by a man next to her.
Lana Del Rey was knocked over during celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday, 11 February. The singer was one of several stars alongside Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce’s Chiefs side triumph, with the cameras panning to the group numerous times throughout the big game. As Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Swift jumped for joy while celebrating the win, the Summertime Sadness singer was knocked down by a man celebrating next to her. The singer can be seen laughing in the video before falling out of sight.
Why didn’t Justin Bieber perform with Usher at the Superbowl halftime show?
The R&B star had promised surprise guests and a show that celebrated both his past and present, but fans were left confused when his former mentee and collaborator Justin Bieber wasn’t on stage during the headline performance at the Allegiant Stadium.
Bieber was instead in the crowd at Super Bowl LVIII, enjoying the event with his wife, Hailey. So why wasn’t he on stage?
Find out below:
The 5 biggest talking points from Super Bowl 2024, from Usher’s skates to Taylor Swift’s drinking games
Surprise guests, a Beatle, and a new Beyoncé album. What more could music fans want from the biggest night in American sports?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss on the field after Chiefs win
Ryan Reynolds plays classic prank on wife Blake Lively at Super Bowl
‘Also has anyone seen my wife?’
Usher delivers a dazzling Super Bowl halftime show as jubilant Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce
R&B crooner Usher dazzled fans who tuned in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show – bringing out surprise guests including Alicia Keys and rappers Ludacris and Lil Jon – at a historic and unforgettable event.
Celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift watched the R&B star perform a string of his greatest hits, from “Caught Up” to “Love in This Club”, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It might have been Usher’s show, but all eyes were on Swift during the game as she cheered on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team triumphed in a historic win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Usher Super Bowl halftime show 2024: All the surprise guests and setlist in full
The R&B star had promised both surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlined the performance at the Allegiant Stadium.
Usher, who is known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, told fans what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests.
Here’s who turned up:
Usher fans react to ‘electrifying’ Super Bowl halftime show as he’s joined by Alicia Keys and Lil Jon
Usher has been widely praised on social media for his headline performance at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.
The R&B singer’s 15-minute set included guest appearances from Alicia Keys, HER, Lil Jon and Ludacris, with renditions of some of his biggest songs including “Yeah!”, “Love in This Club”, “U Got It Bad” and “My Boo”.
He also delivered a number of spectacular dance routines, along with some impressive costume changes.
On social media, one viewer wrote: “The way those hits upon hits kept on transitioning was a mazzaleen [crazy thing to do]. Usher did all that, and still had time to fling on skates and show out. Epic”
Another added: “Usher, Lil Jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade”
Full story:
Usher delivers a dazzling Super Bowl halftime show as jubilant Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce
Beyonce announces new album during Super Bowl – and two singles out right now
Beyoncé is set to release new album Renaissance Part II on 29 March.
The pop superstar made the announcement in a series of teaser videos during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, including a Verizon commercial that aired during the big game.
Her husband, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy, were among the celebrity guests attending the game at the Allegiant Stadium.
The record, a sequel to 2022’s Renaissance, was teased by the Grammy-winning artist, 42, as a country album.
