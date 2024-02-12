Every celebrity at the 2024 Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Football’s biggest night of the year has officially come and gone with Super Bowl LVIII, and it brought a packed a stadium full of eager fans and excited A-listers. Between the high-intensity championship match and Usher’s extravagant halftime show featuring guest artists, who wouldn’t want to be in the stands for the event?

On 11 February, the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head for the NFL 2024 title against the San Fransisco 49ers. The game was held for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a historic moment for the city. What’s more, when the Chiefs won on Sunday, it marked the first time in 20 years a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. Last year, the Kansas City team beat the Philadelphia Eagles by just three points.

With the big day finally here, several high-profile attendees were pictured in the stadium, with many flying in early for pre-game festivities.

Here are all the celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVIII this weekend

At the top of the list was the Grammy winner, who’s been present for most of the Kansas City Chiefs games this season: Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer travelled to Vegas from Tokyo, Japan, to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, face off on the field.

Some fans were worried Swift wouldn’t be able to make the game because of her Eras Tour shows abroad. However, the Embassy of Japan issued a formal statement to assure X, formerly known as Twitter, users that she would be there.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement read.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” they continued.

On Sunday, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift. For the occasion, the singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

In addition to Ice Spice and Lively, Swift was also joined by her good friend Lana Del Rey, who was seated in the stands directly below Swift’s suite. At one point during the game, the pair linked hands. The suite also included surprise guest Paul McCartney, who could be seen being introduced to Travis’ father Ed Kelce at one point.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Following the Chiefs’ win, Swift celebrated on the field with Kelce, with the pair seen hugging and kissing as they reunited post-game.

An NBC Right Now report confirmed that Paul Rudd and Stonestreet would also be there on Sunday. The Ant-Man star arrived at the stadium alongside his 18-year-old son, Jack.

(Getty Images)

Jay-Z has made an appearance on the sidelines ahead of the big game, alongside his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, before he was joined in the stands by his wife Beyoncé.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Queen Latifah also revealed that she’s a football fan, as she was spotted cheering on the 49ers and Chiefs from the stands, while John Hamm was joined by Anna Osceola in the stadium.

(Getty Images)

Other stars who cheered on the Chiefs from seats inside the stadium included Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge, and Heidi Gardner, according to E! News, while Jimmy Kimmel, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and LeBron James also made their way to Las Vegas this weekend for the biggest night of football.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, who was rumoured to be joining halftime performer Usher during the halftime show, was spotted kissing Hailey Bieber in the stands, while Russell Wilson and Ciara sat alongside one another.

Gwen Stefani was also at Allegiant Stadium, after she performed during the pre-show alongside her husband Blake Shelton, as was Leonardo DiCaprio, who was seen on CBS’ footage of the sporting event. Khloe Kardashian also made her way to Las Vegas for the big game, where she was joined by Winnie Harlow, while Jeff Goldblum was spotted on the big screen at one point.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes was in Vegas to see her husband, Patrick, play alongside Kelce. Speaking of notable partners, Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée, Olivia Culpo, also confirmed her arrival to cheer on the 49ers.

(Olivia Culpo)

(Getty Images)

In addition, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day performed before the game. The “Queen” of country music, McEntire, sang the National Anthem and was joined by Daniel Durant, who performed the song in sign language.

(Getty Images)

You can follow along with all of the latest Super Bowl updates here as the Chiefs celebrate their historic win against the 49ers.

Get all the Super Bowl betting markets, tips and latest odds here.