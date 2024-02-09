Super Bowl halftime show: When and how to watch as Usher promises huge event with surprise guests
R&B singer has teased special guests and performances of his biggest hits when he headlines halftime at the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday
Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show this Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
An eight-time Grammy winner, Usher joked that he made it “easy” for himself to think of who to invite to join him onstage, having collaborated with many of the world’s biggest pop stars including Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Jungkook.
The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET/11.30pm GMT, with the three-hour-long game broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.
What’s happening at the pre-game show?
Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are set to perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game show.
Rapper and singer Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
How to watch Usher headline the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday
Usher will soon take centre stage at the National Football League’s 2024 Super Bowl to entertain football fans and casual viewers tuning in exclusively for the famed halftime show.
The culmination of the 2023/24 football season is scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11 February), with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title.
While the annual event is a major part of American culture, it’s become increasingly popular in other countries as well, including the UK.
So for British fans interested in tuning into the live broadcast – whether to watch the game or catch Usher’s halftime performance – you’ll be able to watch on ITV1.
The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff is set for 6.30 pm ET/11 pm GMT on Sunday (11 February). For US fans, you’ll be able to watch the broadcast on CBS.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When and how to watch Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK
‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love’ singer announced in September that he would be taking centre stage during the Super Bowl
