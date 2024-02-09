✕ Close The Super Bowl Half Time Show: A history

Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show this Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

An eight-time Grammy winner, Usher joked that he made it “easy” for himself to think of who to invite to join him onstage, having collaborated with many of the world’s biggest pop stars including Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Jungkook.

The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET/11.30pm GMT, with the three-hour-long game broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.