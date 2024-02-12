Lana Del Rey knocked over during Super Bowl celebrations

Lana Del Rey was knocked over during celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday, 11 February.

The singer was one of several stars alongside Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce’s Chiefs side triumph, with the cameras panning to the group numerous times throughout the big game.

As Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Swift jumped for joy while celebrating the win, the Summertime Sadness singer was knocked down by a man celebrating next to her.

The singer can be seen laughing in the video before falling out of sight.