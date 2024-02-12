Usher dazzles fans with quick changes in Super Bowl halftime show performance

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Usher seamlessly executed an iconic quick change during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

The R&B singer began his performance on the field at Allegiant Stadium in an outfit of all white with a furry cape and multiple layers, which he then stripped off throughout his performance on 11 February in Las Vegas.

Usher then took a quick break while HER played guitar, before quickly reappearing in an all-blue outfit covered in blue glitter. He completed the look with a pair of rollerskates, which allowed him to then perform the next few songs while skating around the stage.

Many fans ended up taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the very quick outfit change.

“Usher’s Manager: you’re going to need to change outfits sometime. Usher: I’ll do that.. and on roller skates,” one tweet read.

Another agreed, writing: “How many outfits does Usher have y’all?”

A third pointed out: “Usher somehow having 16 different outfit changes in the span of like five minutes.”

The R&B singer headlined the musical extravaganza with a troupe of dancers and special guests, performing some of his biggest hits from the past two decades.

The 45-year-old wore a white suit covered up with a gem-trimmed coat for his big moment, channeling Michael Jackson while wearing coordinating crystal-covered white gloves and a huge crystal brooch on his jacket.

The hitmaker removed his suit jacket to reveal a sparkling silver sleeveless shirt, then later peeled off the layers to reveal a simple tank top before going totally shirtless.

The R&B star had promised both surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlined the performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Usher, who is known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, told fans what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests.

In the end, he was joined by rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris for a rendition of smash 2004 single “Yeah!”.

Usher commented at his press conference: “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ Let’s just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas - Jon is here, Luda’s here - and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Ahead of the singer’s performance on Thursday 8 February’s episode of The Talk, the “My Boo” singer was asked if his four children – 16-year-old Usher “Cinco” V, 15-year-old Naviyd Ely, three-year-old Sovereign Bo, and two-year-old Sire Castrello – would be singing with him on the stage in Las Vegas.

“They will be around,” Usher said. “Maybe for tour, but no,” he added. “I’ve been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd. Usher, he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep.”

“Sovereign? She actually was too busy shooting videos, you know what I mean?” the musician laughs, referencing his most recent music video, which features his daughter. “She’s a superstar now.”