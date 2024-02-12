Super Bowl halftime show 2024 live: Usher takes the stage as Taylor Swift watches on

✕ Close Travis Kelce clashes with Chiefs coach Andy Reid on sideline

Usher celebrated both his past and present when he headlined the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show tonight (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer headlined the musical extravaganza with a troupe of dancers and special guests, performing some of his biggest hits from the past two decades.

The three-hour-long game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is officially in the house, after racing from a show in Tokyo to get to the game in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, play. So far we’ve seen Post Malone perform “America the Beautiful” while country legend Reba McEntire perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”.