Super Bowl halftime show 2024 live: Usher takes the stage as Taylor Swift watches on
Pop star watches with Blake Lively and Ice Spice as headliner Usher performs live, while the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium tonight
Usher celebrated both his past and present when he headlined the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show tonight (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
The R&B singer headlined the musical extravaganza with a troupe of dancers and special guests, performing some of his biggest hits from the past two decades.
The three-hour-long game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is officially in the house, after racing from a show in Tokyo to get to the game in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, play. So far we’ve seen Post Malone perform “America the Beautiful” while country legend Reba McEntire perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
YEAH! Usher is joined by his boys for one of his biggest hits
Honestly, if you’re old like me, this one goes off every time.
HER joins Usher for a Prince-style guitar solo
Loving the Prince vibes from HER, guitar held aloft and everything.
Usher proves himself as one of the great entertainers
Taking some cues from Michael Jackson, Usher is putting on the performance of his lifetime, loaded up with spectacular costume changes, great dance moves and excellent vocals. I’m really enjoying how he’s mixing up the pop bangers with some of his most moving ballads.
Alicia Keys joins Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show!
With a gorgeous red silk cape billowing behind her, Alicia Keys performs a sublime moment from her single, “If I Ain’t Got You”, before a sultry rendition of “My Boo”, her 2004 hit with Usher. Now on to some Confessions bangers!
Travis Kelce clashes with Chiefs coach Andy Reid on sideline
Flashback: Taylor Swift and Usher perform ‘Yeah!’ in 2011
Amid the frenzy over Swift’s presence at tonight’s game, a clip has resurfaced of the moment she was joined by tonight’s halftime show headliner, Usher, during her 2011 Speak Now tour.
The duo did a fun rendition of the R&B star’s 2004 hit at what was then known as the Philips Arena (now rebranded as the State Farm Arena), when Swift took on some of the rap verses in place of the track’s featured artists, Lil Jon and Ludacris.
Not long to go before Usher...
If, like me, you have absolutely no idea what’s going on with the sport part of tonight’s event, you’ll be relieved to know that we’ve probably got between 10 to 20 minutes before Usher is due to take to the stage.
Ryan Gosling cries to Taylor Swift in Super Bowl teaser for The Fall Guy
Ryan Gosling can be seen crying in his car to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” in a new teaser trailer for The Fall Guy, my trusty colleague Kevin EG Perry reports.
The forthcoming action comedy based on the 1980s television series of the same name, and stars Gosling as stunt man Colt Seavers (originally played by Lee Majors).
The cast of the new film, which is directed by Bullet Train’s David Leitch, also features British actors Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham, and US star Stephanie Hsu.
In one scene featured in the trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (11 February), Blunt’s character Jody, Colt’s ex-girlfriend, knocks on his window and asks whether he’s crying to Swift’s song, “All Too Well”.
“Doesn’t everybody?” Gosling’s character replies.
I’m saying nothing...
My fab colleague Brittany (the one I mentioned before who actually understands what’s happening in the match) went out and did some Vox Pops for us about Usher, the results are pretty spectacular
Speculation is hotting up as to which special guests could make an appearance alongside headliner Usher at tonight’s Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.
The R&B star has promised both surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
Usher, who is known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.
