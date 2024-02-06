When and how to watch Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This weekend, Usher will take his place on centre stage to perform the halftime show at the National Football League’s 2024 Super Bowl.

The final game of the 2023/2024 season, taking place on Sunday (11 February), will see reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET, with the three-hour-long game broadcasting live on CBS. For UK fans, you’ll be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.

Ahead of the championship game, Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”, while country music star and actor Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

If things go according to plan, viewers and fans can likely expect the halftime show to take place sometime between 8pm and 8.30pm ET.

While Usher has kept the exact details of his performance tightly under wraps, the singer – real name Usher Raymond IV – hinted that audiences should expect to see roller skating, stellar choreography, major costume changes, and special guests.

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” he told Vogue in January.

Usher (Getty Images)

Addressing the pressure that comes with putting together a proper setlist that condenses his decades-long career into 13 minutes, Usher said: “It has to be perfect.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody.”

The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” singer’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance comes 13 years after he first graced the stage in 2011 as a special guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ 2011 halftime show.

Days ahead of his performance, Usher will drop his ninth studio album, COMING HOME, on Friday (9 February).

Fans can expect the album to include singles like “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Risk It All” with HER, and “Standing Next To You” with Jung Kook.