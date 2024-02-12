Taylor Swift crushed in group hug as Chiefs win Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

The Grammy winner was seen being crushed by her crowd of friends on February 11 as the Chiefs went on to score a touchdown in overtime and win the game.

Swift was sitting in a suite in the stands next to Blake Lively and Ice Spice when the 2024 Super Bowl officially concluded after a tense overtime.

In Las Vegas the Super Bowl was a match-up was between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. This was the second time in Super Bowl history that the game resulted in overtime.

On Sunday, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift. For the occasion, the singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

In addition to Ice Spice and Lively, Swift was also joined by her good friend Lana Del Rey, who was seated in the stands directly below Swift’s suite. At one point during the game, the pair linked hands.

In a few resurfaced clips on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift is seen holding hands with Lively and then starting to jump before her entire row is jumping and Swift almost gets knocked down. Another clip, showed Del Ray getting knocked over as well.

“Perfect way to react to the perfect ending of a perfect game!” one comment read under the post.

Another agreed, writing, “Their support they have for one another is what everyone deserves in a relationship.”

Following the win, Swift travelled down to the field with his mother, Donna Kelce, as she ran up to him after he stood up to accept the trophy as she hugged and kissed him in order to show her congraulations.

The 12-time Grammy winner and the NFL star made hearts everywhere swoon on Sunday 28 January, when Swift stormed the field in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs making it to Super Bowl LVIII. After the tight end’s team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, the couple were seen hugging and kissing at M&T Bank Stadium.

“That was insane. I can’t believe it. I’ve never seen you like that,” Swift could be heard telling Kelce. Meanwhile, one camera caught the 34-year-old football player declaring his love to Swift publically for the first time. “Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” said Kelce, before kissing her again and declaring: “I love you.”

This marked the 12th NFL game that Swift has attended in support of her boyfriend. Kelce, who is the fourth highest paid athlete to play as a tight end, is in the third year of his four-year contract with the Chiefs. His contract is worth $57.25m, with an annual salary of $14.3m until 2026 - making his estimated net worth approximately $40m.