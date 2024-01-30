NFL microphone catches Travis Kelce telling Taylor Swift: ‘I love you’

Travis Kelce declared his love to Taylor Swift publically for the first time, with NFL microphones catching the couple’s embrace on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs booked their place in Super Bowl LVIII with a win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, and after the game, Swift and Kelce met on the field.

As the cameras circled them, a visibly emotional Kelce shared a kiss with his girlfriend before heading off to celebrate with his teammates.

“Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” he says, before kissing Swift again and declaring: “I love you.”