When and how to watch Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

Next month, Usher will take centre stage at the National Football League’s 2024 Super Bowl to entertain football fans and casual viewers tuning in exclusively for the famed halftime show.

The culmination of the 2023/24 football season – which will see the two final teams in the playoffs – is scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11 February). At the moment, the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens have the highest odds at advancing to the Super Bowl.

While the annual event is a major part of American culture, it’s become increasingly popular in other countries as well, including the UK.

So for British fans interested in tuning into the live broadcast – whether to watch the game or catch Usher’s halftime performance – you’ll be able to watch on ITV1.

The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff is set for 6.30 pm ET/11 pm GMT on Sunday (11 February). For US fans, you’ll be able to watch the broadcast on CBS.

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are set to perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game show.

Rapper and singer Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California on 2 August 2023. (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Speaking in an interview with Vogue, Usher talked about the pressure that comes with putting together a set condensing 30 years of his career to 13 minutes, with only eight minutes for stage setup.

“It has to be perfect,” he explained. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody.”

The exact details of the show have remained tightly under wraps, however, Usher – full name Usher Raymond IV – hinted that audiences should expect to see roller skating, stellar choreography, major costume changes, and special guests among other things.

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” he teased.

“I’m literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “I want the world to smile when they look at me. I want them to feel something, and feel my passion, my love, feel like I was the right person to sit in this position, and I was the right person to bring this kind of energy, and love, and connection to the entire world.”