Beyoncé’s Renaissance – live: Taylor Swift among stars rumoured to be attending London premiere tonight
US star is premiering the concert film about her record-breaking 2023 tour
Beyoncé will unveil the concert film of her record-breaking Renaissance tour in London tonight (Thursday 30 November), with Taylor Swift among the rumoured celebrity guests.
The Lemonade artist turned up to support Swift’s own concert film for her Eras tour when it premiered in Hollywood in October. Swift later paid moving tribute to Beyoncé, praising her as a “guiding light” who had taught her to “break rules and defy industry norms”.
Renaissance, A Film by Beyoncé will chart the huge undertaking of the US artist’s tour supporting her Grammy-winning 2022 album, Renaissance. Produced, written and directed by the singer, it will intersperse footage of concerts taking place around the world with backstage scenes and intimate moments between Beyoncé and her family.
Around 2.7 million concertgoers are estimated to have attended the Renaissance tour over the course of five months, while Billboard reports that the shows have grossed close to half a billion dollars worldwide.
The film’s description reads: “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”
Hello and welcome to our liveblog for tonight’s premiere of Renaissance, A Film by Beyoncé in London. I’ll be heading down to the event itself shortly, but will leave you in the capable hands of my colleague and Beyoncé aficionado, Nicole.
The documentary chronicling Beyoncé’s just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will be released in cinemas around the UK and North America on 1 December.
Like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which debuted on 13 October, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is being released directly in the US by AMC, the movie theatre chain, without studio involvement.
Beyoncé’s previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film Homecoming, which captured her Coachella performance in 2018.
In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50 per cent of ticket sales.
