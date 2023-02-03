Paying up to £199 to see Beyoncé live? I can vouch for the spectacle that awaits you

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Release your job!” bellowed New Orleans rapper Big Freedia on Beyoncé’s summer 2022 single “Break My Soul”. Mere months later, some fans have jokily expressed their regret at taking this advice to heart. On Wednesday, the superstar singer announced the dates – and prices – for her Renaissance World Tour. And ever since the July release of Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed seventh album, Renaissance, casual fans and dedicated BeyHive members alike have been steeling themselves to pay the highest of prices to experience the songs live.

The singer has included five UK dates, all in May, in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Sunderland, plus two dates in London. But to the surprise of many, the ticket prices are not as extreme as feared. Though an on-stage, front-row ticket will set you back an eye-watering £2,400, general admission is priced between £56 and £199 – close to the prices for her previous UK stadium concerts in 2016 and 2018. Still, for some onlookers, shelling out this much money for a show seems absurd – especially during a cost-of-living crisis.

Many have reasoned that star musicians could stand to charge much lower fees for their fans to have the opportunity to see them live. And in the current financial climate, scaling back the production costs to protect fans’ pockets would be ideal, if unlikely. But, while no one needs to advocate for one-half of a billionaire couple becoming even richer, it should be noted that some shows truly do make you feel as if the spend was worth the experience.

Once you do have the opportunity to watch Beyoncé in action, all the hand-wringing over the ticket price feels unnecessary; the money spent immediately feels worthwhile. Having seen her live seven times since 2009, I can vouch for the spectacle that awaits once you settle in for a Beyoncé headline show. The vocals will be crisp and powerful. She and her dancers will move with absolute precision. From the set list to the lighting coordination, every detail will be carefully considered, and you’ll leave with the sparkling feeling that only comes with being part of a capital “E” Experience. Though the price is high, so is the payoff – and value for money and time should be the least that performers have to offer the people who’ve helped their careers flourish.

Similarly, Madonna is known for her on-stage extravagance – meaning that those who paid for a spot at her 2023 Celebration tour won’t be left disappointed with what she has to offer. The recent Taylor Swift ticket debacle meant that issues with Ticketmaster’s system left thousands of fans unable to access the site, resulting in resellers pricing tickets as much as $22,000. But according to her fans, that would even be fitting of the price, when considering the grandeur and frequent celebrity cameos that come along with her shows. And fans may be paying £3,450 for a place at Adele’s Las Vegas residency, but at least they get to hear a full band, raw vocals and witness her glittering gowns in motion for their trouble.

If it’s clear to see where your hard-earned pounds are going, it’s easier to accept higher prices for a gig. The same can’t necessarily be said for shows that are on the plainer end of the glamour scale. Take Ed Sheeran, whose concerts are a more stripped-back affair. As noted in The Independent’s review of his headline show in Cardiff last year (costing £75 per ticket), his band were only “allowed to come out for approximately four songs during the two-hour set”. Without the large-scale inclusion of dancers and a supporting band, Sheeran and his trusty loop pedal end up being the sole focus at his concerts. In fairness, the “Shape of You” singer’s barebones persona is part of his success. But a hefty price point seems harder to justify when there are no costume changes or visual accompaniments to really make your time feel memorable.

Everyone has the right to spend what they want on what they enjoy. But when you’re giving over a significant chunk of your leisure fund to a famous person who arguably doesn’t need it, the least they can do is make sure you’re left feeling dazzled. For all the stress that those trying to get the high-demand Renaissance World Tour tickets will feel in the coming days, have no fear: your money will be put to excellent use.