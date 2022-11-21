The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Adele’s Las Vegas residency praised as ‘spectacular’ and ‘unreal’ in debut weekend
The first shows of Adele’s Las Vegas residency kicked off last weekend to high acclaim
Adele’s long-awaited Las Vegas residency kicked off over the weekend, with the singer performing shows on Friday 18 November and Saturday 19 November.
On Sunday (20 November) Adele posted a series of images to her Instagram with the caption “Weekend One”, including some images that showed her crying during certain songs.
Adele was originally due to perform shows at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace in January, but cancelled them at the last minute and later explained she felt they lacked intimacy.
It seems that audience members agree that it was all worth the wait, as a number of critics, celebrities and fans have shared their ecstatic reactions to the first two shows.
In their review,Billboard called the performance “utterly and breathlessly spectacular” adding: “It was remarkable to see a performer at her level be so present and take in all she had accomplished in arriving at this moment.”
Rapper Stormzy was spotted at the show with Adele’s partner Rich Paul, and later praised the show in his Instagram Story.
The New York Times explained how Adele cried several times throughout the show and described the setup: “Adele’s stage is breathtaking, full of drama and elegance befitting her voice.”
In their four star review of the show,The Times said the performances were “spectacular, intimate and worth the wait”.
In some fan-shared videos from the show, the 34-year-old can be seen singing “Set Fire To The Rain” with bursts of flame and rain emerging from the stage.
“‘Set Fire to the Rain’ was UNREAL,” wrote social media producer Brandon López on Twitter after attending the show.
On Sunday (20 November), the singer announced that she would be adding two special New Year’s eve shows to her residency.
“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!” she wrote in her caption.
“ I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes,” she added.
