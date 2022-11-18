Adele says she’s ‘never been more nervous’ ahead of Las Vegas residency opening night
The singer will perform her first show for long awaited residency on Friday 18 November
Adele has said “she’s never been more nervous” ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
The singer was originally due to perform 24 shows back in January, but postponed them in an emotional video where she explained that the show wasn’t ready.
Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to share her feelings ahead of the first night.
"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," Adele wrote in a caption underneath a photo of herself.
"I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"
"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she said.
"Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.
"But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there," she added.
Adele’s residency will be held at the 4000-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running across weekends until 25 March 2023.
The 34-year-old singer said that the earlier cancellation was due to the shows lacking “intimacy”.
She told Elle that the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career and said that she was “embarrassed” for disappointing fans
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
However, the singer views the decision more positively now, stating: “It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.”
“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”
The singer will perform all 24 rescheduled shows and has also added eight extra dates to the line up.
The shows have been in high demand. In October, tickets were spotted on resale sites for nearly £40,000, according to The Mirror.
The tickets, which were originally on sale for between £70 and £600, sold out within seconds.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies