Adele has said “she’s never been more nervous” ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer was originally due to perform 24 shows back in January, but postponed them in an emotional video where she explained that the show wasn’t ready.

Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to share her feelings ahead of the first night.

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," Adele wrote in a caption underneath a photo of herself.

"I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"

"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she said.

"Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.

"But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there," she added.

Adele’s residency will be held at the 4000-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running across weekends until 25 March 2023.

The 34-year-old singer said that the earlier cancellation was due to the shows lacking “intimacy”.

She told Elle that the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career and said that she was “embarrassed” for disappointing fans

However, the singer views the decision more positively now, stating: “It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.”

“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

The singer will perform all 24 rescheduled shows and has also added eight extra dates to the line up.

The shows have been in high demand. In October, tickets were spotted on resale sites for nearly £40,000, according to The Mirror.

The tickets, which were originally on sale for between £70 and £600, sold out within seconds.