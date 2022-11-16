Taylor Swift says she’s lost her ‘damn mind’ after Song Of The Year Grammy nomination

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has expressed her elation at her recent Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year.

The star has already won 11 Grammys but has never before received one in this particular category.

The 32-year-old was nominated for her ten minute long version of “All Too Well”, which she has said is the song she’s “most proud of”.

An abridged version of the song was originally released in 2012, but in 2021 Swift released the original 10-minute long version of the song.

“So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… ‘All Too Well’ 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift said in a caption on her Instagram story accompanied by a clip from the video for the song.

The video for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is also up for a Grammy.

“The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honours the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal,” she continued.

“Just got off the phone with [Liz Rose], my co-writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you,” she added.

When the longer version of the song was released last November, fans reacted to the apparent Jake Gyllenhaal reference.

The song had long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Gyllenhaal, with the new version all but confirming the singer wrote it after they broke up in 2011.

Swift is nominated for the song alongside industry giants including Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Adele.

You can read the full list of Grammy nominations here.

Swift released her recent album Midnights in October which has since become the most successful album release week of 2022 so far, with the star also securing ten Top 10 singles in the Billboard 100 at one time.