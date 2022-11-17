Jump to content

‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast

Cohen recently said he was ‘shocked’ by the news of Frankel’s new podcast

Megan Graye
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:50
Comments
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 9 reunion - trailer

Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.

Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.

Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.

Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).

Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years.”

“She’s been talking about that [saying] it’s toxic, and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a Housewives recap podcast.”

“Isee her quotes, especially when they are negative about the show. So that’s why I was surprised,” he added.

“Aren’t you surprised?” he questioned Hill before his co-host agreed he could see why Cohen had reacted that way.

The forthcoming ReWives podcast is described as “a must listen water cooler podcast” in which Frankel “is joined by unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends to have insightful conversations, using the most notorious Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics.”

Frankel’s former co-star Luann de Lessepps called Frankel out over the podcast earlier this month, claiming she had spent the majority of her years away from RHONY “s***ing on the show”.

“Right, and if she s***s on the show, that means she’s gonna s*** on us on her little podcast about the Housewives,” she predicted.

