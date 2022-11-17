‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast
Cohen recently said he was ‘shocked’ by the news of Frankel’s new podcast
Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.
Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.
Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.
Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).
Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years.”
“She’s been talking about that [saying] it’s toxic, and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a Housewives recap podcast.”
“Isee her quotes, especially when they are negative about the show. So that’s why I was surprised,” he added.
“Aren’t you surprised?” he questioned Hill before his co-host agreed he could see why Cohen had reacted that way.
The forthcoming ReWives podcast is described as “a must listen water cooler podcast” in which Frankel “is joined by unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends to have insightful conversations, using the most notorious Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Frankel’s former co-star Luann de Lessepps called Frankel out over the podcast earlier this month, claiming she had spent the majority of her years away from RHONY “s***ing on the show”.
“Right, and if she s***s on the show, that means she’s gonna s*** on us on her little podcast about the Housewives,” she predicted.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies