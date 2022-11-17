Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga

The site crashed on Tuesday as thousands of fans scrambled to get tickets to the Grammy-winner’s highly anticipated ‘Eras’ tour

Megan Graye
Thursday 17 November 2022 09:36
Comments
Taylor Swift museum opens

TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week.

Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018.

Swift announced her US tour in early November shortly after the release of her latest album Midnights.

Presale tickets were released on Tuesday (15 November) with some appearing on resale sites for as much as $22,000, reported The Guardian.

While hosting Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the crash will have resulted in Swift writing albums about Ticketmaster.

Recommended

“This morning tickets went on sale for the singer’s first tour in four years,” he began.

“So many fans rushed onto the ticketmaster site that it immediately crashed and no one could get tickets.”

“Ticketmaster did Taylor Swift so wrong that she’s already put three albums out about them, they’re going to learn their lesson,” the host joked.

He continued:“I know that everyone thinks that getting these tickets is the most important thing in the world, but it’s really not, if you don’t get them just relax, log off, give the site a chance to cool down and repair itself.”

He then proceeded to jokingly look at his phone, pretending to be sneakily trying for tickets himself.

“Don’t bother, you just chill – ah alright I’ve got mine, you can go back on!”

Recommended

General sale tickets to see Swift live in the US go on sale on Friday 18 November.

The singer has confirmed support from the likes of MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in