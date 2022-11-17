Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga
The site crashed on Tuesday as thousands of fans scrambled to get tickets to the Grammy-winner’s highly anticipated ‘Eras’ tour
TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week.
Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018.
Swift announced her US tour in early November shortly after the release of her latest album Midnights.
Presale tickets were released on Tuesday (15 November) with some appearing on resale sites for as much as $22,000, reported The Guardian.
While hosting Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the crash will have resulted in Swift writing albums about Ticketmaster.
“This morning tickets went on sale for the singer’s first tour in four years,” he began.
“So many fans rushed onto the ticketmaster site that it immediately crashed and no one could get tickets.”
“Ticketmaster did Taylor Swift so wrong that she’s already put three albums out about them, they’re going to learn their lesson,” the host joked.
He continued:“I know that everyone thinks that getting these tickets is the most important thing in the world, but it’s really not, if you don’t get them just relax, log off, give the site a chance to cool down and repair itself.”
He then proceeded to jokingly look at his phone, pretending to be sneakily trying for tickets himself.
“Don’t bother, you just chill – ah alright I’ve got mine, you can go back on!”
General sale tickets to see Swift live in the US go on sale on Friday 18 November.
The singer has confirmed support from the likes of MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers.
