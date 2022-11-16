Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ticketmaster website crashed on Tuesday 15 November when pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour went live.

At the beginning of November, Swift officially announced her return to live performances.

The Midnights artist shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).

“The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can.”

Swift further revealed that she will be joined on stage by artists including Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Owenn and Gayle.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” she concluded.

Early ticket sales for Capital One cardholders went live on 15 November at 10am local time.

However, many fans took to Twitter to complain about the Ticketmaster website crashing when they try to secure concert passes.

“Anyone else not moving any farther in the queue in the past 25 min? Is Ticketmaster down again?” one person wrote.

Another person posted a photograph of an empty stadium, writing: “Taylor Swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that Ticketmaster queue never did move.”

One person wrote: “Eight billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently.”

Soon after the presale launched, tickets emerged on resale sites for as much as $22,000, The Guardian reported.

The tickets for this tour will be made available to the general public on 18 November at 10am local time.

Swift’s tour announcement follows the release of her latest album Midnights, which has had one of the biggest release weeks on record, making her the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Midnights also became the best-selling record of 2022.

