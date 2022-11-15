Grammy nominations 2023 - live: Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly among artists announcing nominees
Nominations to be announced ahead of the ceremony in LA next year
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are being announced today, with a number of artists helping to reveal the nominees.
Submissions must have been “commercially released, nationally distributed and available from within the eligibilty period” (1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022) to qualify.
The first round of voting began on 13 October and ended on 23 October this year. A final round of voting to determine the winners will take place on 14 December.
Announcing the nominees today (15 November) are Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson and CBS Mornings anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson, who will be joined by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.
Five new categories have been introduced this year, including Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance, plus a special award to the Best Song for Social Change.
Follow live updates on the Grammy nominations below:
Grammy nominations to be announced today!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the Grammy Awards 2023 nominations.
We’re anticipating there’ll be some stiff competition from some of music’s biggest heavyweights, given that Adele, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Beyonce all released music during the elgibility period.
We also have five new categories being introduced for next year’s awards ceremony, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance, plus a Special merit award for Best Song For Social Change.
