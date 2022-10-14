Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nicki Minaj accuses Grammys of prioritising new artists over those who have ‘been deserving for years’

‘They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me,’ the star said in a lengthy Instagram video

Megan Graye
Friday 14 October 2022 09:10
Comments
Nicki Minaj talks motherhood to James Corden

Nicki Minaj has accused the Grammy Awards of prioritising new artists, after her 2022 song “Super Freaky Girl” was moved from the rap category to the pop category.

The switch was revealed on Thursday (13 October) when the first-round ballot went out to Recording Academy voters.

The rapper and singer made her point on social media, explaining that she wouldn’t have been annoyed if she felt the same treatment applied to all genre-blending acts on the nominations list.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” said the 39-year-old on Twitter.

“If SFG has [to be] moved out RAP then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight,” she said, referring to another song by Latto that she felt did not have the same treatment.

Recommended

The star then proceeded to post a lengthy video on Instagram which expanded on her issue with the decision entitled “Dear Grammys”.

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention,” she said, addressing the camera.

“And by the way, this is not to say any song is bad or any female rapper is bad. I always say this: Any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f***ing proud of yourself,” the “Starships” singer stated.

“But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

(Getty Images)

The star suggested that the switch has made it much harder for her to succeed in the awards, with her believing she could have won in rap, but would struggle in pop.

“Now what do you think is gonna happen when they start voting on these pop categories? And it’s a bunch of people, white or wherever they’re from, or older, and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele?” she added.

Recommended

“That’s purposely designed so Nicki is not in the (rap) category that we don’t want any competition in. Put her in there (in pop) so she has more competition and less of a chance to win,” Minaj claimed.

On “Super Freaky Girl”, Minaj raps throughout the song alongside samples of the original 1981 track “Super Freak” by Rick James.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in