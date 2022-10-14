Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ant and Dec have taken home the Best Presenter gong at the National Television Awards for the 21st time in a row.

The pair, who were announced as the winners on Thursday evening (13 October), have won annually for over two decades in the public-voted awards.

The presenters could not attend the ceremony themselves after testing positive for Covid-19, but were keen to express gratitude to those who voted for them from home.

"Thank you SO much for voting for us, it is always appreciated and never taken for granted. You’ve made us feel tons better! Huge love," wrote Dec on Twitter.

However, many viewers tuning in for the ceremony took issue with the fact that the presenting duo continue to dominate the award category.

“There’s a surprise, the winner of the Ant and Dec Award at the #NTAs is Ant and Dec,” wrote one sarcastic viewer on Twitter.

“Ant and Dec have won the same award for like 2/3 of my life and we’re meant to sit here and take this?,” said another.

“Can Ant and Dec not step aside from nomination next year and give someone else the credit which they deserve too? Just a suggestion,” wrote a third.

However, others were quick to jump to the presenter’s defence, commenting: “I think that would defeat the point of a public vote.”

Several fans were happy with another win for the pair. “Well done boys, you 100 per cent deserved it, even though this is what, your 65 trillionth one?” tweeted one fan.

“You both deserve this so so much. Gutted that you couldn’t be there tonight. But so so well deserved!” wrote another.

In the duo’s absence, presenter Steven Mulhern collected the award on their behalf, joking that he would keep this one, given how many the pair had already.

Accepting the award at the O2 Arena he said: "Ant & Dec obviously can’t be here. Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot. But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me."

The duo was quick to react from home, making it known that they were watching the ceremony on TV.

“Oi Mulhern!! I’m watching you from home. Keep that award safe and we will see you at work soon (if you’re lucky!). A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us. From the bottom of our hearts we are so, so grateful. Love ya’s!," Ant wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony This Morning presenter Alison Hammond joked that she should have been the one going home with the award.

Speaking while up on stage with Holly Whilloughby and Phillip Schofield, the star took the opportunity to have her say.

"You know what, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant & Dec are amazing,” she said referring to other winners.

"But let’s be honest, I should have won it innit. But This Morning got one anyway, well done This Morning!" she added.

Some viewers seemed to agree with Hammond with one writing on Twitter: “There is no way that Ant and Dec should have won over Alison Hammond. Sorry not Sorry.”

The annual event, now in its 26th year, broadcasts on ITV from the O2 in London and was hosted by Joel Dommett.