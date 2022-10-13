National Television Awards 2022: Winners list in full, from Peaky Blinders to Emmerdale
All the victorious shows and actors from star-studded ceremony
The best in TV is being honoured at the National Television Awards 2022.
Nominees were announced in August, with Peaky Blinders, Heartstopperand Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.
Voting for the NTAs closed hours ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast on ITV on Thursday (13 October).
While This Morning’s flagship hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were snubbed from this year’s nominations, others in contention included their colleague Alison Hammond, as well as Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant and Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row.
Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrate nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.
You can find the winners list below.
New Drama
Trigger Point – WINNER
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Authored Documentary
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The Split
Bridgerton
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Graham Norton
Ant and Dec – WINNERS
Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
The Great British Bake Off
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbours
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning – WINNER
Comedy
After Life – WINNER
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
