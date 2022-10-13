NTAs 2022: How to vote for tonight’s National Television Awards
Viewers have until noon on Thursday 13 October to cast their votes
After months of anticipation, the 2022 NTAs will take place on Thursday 13 October.
As one of the biggest nights in British entertainment, the National Television Awards is often one of the most-watched ceremonies in the UK. It will air on ITV from 8.00pm on a short delay from its live taping at the SSE Arena, Wembley.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Joel Dommett. As the host of The Masked Singer, Dommett may also be a recipient of an award this evening, as the show is nominated in the Talent Show category.
You can read the nominees in full here.
Something notable about this ceremony is that its results are entirely decided by the public, giving television viewers the opportunity to be a part of honouring their favourite shows and talent.
Here’s a guide on how to cast your vote in time for the ceremony.
How to vote in the NTAs
Voting for your favourite actors, personalities and programmes can be done on the official NTAs website: nationaltvawards.com/vote.
With the ceremony taking place later today, voting closes at 12 noon.
Categories include Best Drama, TV Presenter, Factual Entertainment, Authored Documentary and Quiz Game Show.
After winning for the 20th year in a row in 2021, Ant and Dec are hoping to score a 21st in the TV Presenter category. However, the double act face fresh competition in the form of first-time nominee Alison Hammond, who has charmed viewers with her hosting skills on This Morning.
In a change from recent years, Hammond’s colleagues on the programme, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, are not nominated in this category.
Elsewhere, the category of Serial Drama sees Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Neighbours going head-to-head for an award. Since Neighbours came to an end with much fanfare earlier this year, this is the final time that the Australian soap will be able to score an award at the NTAs.
