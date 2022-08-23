National Television Awards 2022: Nominations in full as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield snubbed
‘This Morning’ lead hosts failed to receive nominations for this year’s ceremony
The nominations for the National Television Awards 2022 have been announced, with Peaky Blinders, Heartstopper and Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.
However, in a surprise to some fans,This Morning’s flagship hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are not in contention for any awards this year.
The hosting duo, who also present Dancing on Ice together, are usually staples in the list of nominations for TV Presenter.
Last year, only Willoughby was up for an award. This year’s list marks the first time since 2017 that neither presenter is being considered.
Though Willoughby and Schofield won’t receive any awards, their This Morning colleague Alison Hammond has received a nomination in the TV Presenter category, alongside Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row.
Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrate nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.
The Wanted star Tom Parker is also nominated posthumously in the Authored Documentary category.
You can find the full list of nominations below.
New Drama
Trigger Point
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Authored Documentary
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
Bridgerton
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Graham Norton
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
The Great British Bake Off
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
The National Television Awards 2022 will take place at Wembley Arena on 15 September.
