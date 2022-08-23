The Wanted singer Tom Parker nominated for posthumous National Television Award

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has received a posthumous National Television Award nomination for his documentary about the charity concert he organised for cancer research.

Following his diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020, Parker campaigned heavily for brain cancer awareness and organised a special concert, called Inside My Head, at the Royal Albert Hall last September. The show raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Six months after the concert took place, the British singer died in a hospice near his south-east London home on 30 March 2022, aged 33.

The Channel 4 documentary, also titled Inside My Head, followed Parker as he organised the event and also included footage of him and his family learning to live with his illness.

Parker will go up against Kate Garraway, who won the authored documentary category last year for a programme about her family's life after her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been shortlisted this year for her follow-up programme, Caring for Derek, where Draper and Garraway share insight into their family lives as he continues to battle long-term effects from the virus.

Also nominated in the category is Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me; and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism.

The 27th National Television Awards will be hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 15 September, and broadcast live on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association