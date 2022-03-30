The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33.

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, confirmed to The Sun that Parker died on Wednesday (30 March).

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Kelsey went on to thank “everyone who has supported in his care throughout”, adding that he “fought until the very end”.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” she said.

Parker shares two children with his wife Kelsey, two-year-old daughter Aurelia, and one-year-old son Bodhi.

More to follow…