Tributes have poured in for The Wanted star Tom Parker, who has died of brain cancer aged 33.

On Wednesday (20 March), Parker’s death was announced by his wife Kelsey.

The singer had died at lunchtime that day surrounded by his family and bandmates, having been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey said.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

The news was confirmed by the band, who released a post on social media reading: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Celebrities began to share their own tributes to Parker, with Martin Kemp tweeting: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten.”

“The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly,” posted boyband Blue. “His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Long may he be remembered for that. With love to all his family and close friends.”

Singer and Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY wrote: “We all love you Tom Parker.”

“This has floored me,” commented Tamzin Outhwaite. “Sending love and light to Tom’s wife and children. So unbelievably tragic. R.I.P Tom Parker.”

Former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan shared his own connection to Parker’s illness, writing: “Just heard that Tom Parker passed away. The same wicked disease that took my father.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a very special man that I had the honour of meeting several times. Rest In Peace brother. My dad will be there waiting for you with a beer.”

The Vamps musician Conor Ball posted: “33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker.”

Comedian Hal Cruttenden wrote: “This is such a tragedy. Brain Tumours are the biggest Cancer killer of those under 40 in the UK. 3% of the money spent each year on cancer research in the UK is spent on brain tumours. One way to honour Tom Parker might be to donate to @BrainTumourOrg.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted.

Earlier this month, The Wanted completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.