Aitch says he’s ‘over it’ after Liam Gallagher turned down collaboration

Gallagher had previously said ‘it ain’t f***ing happening’

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 20 August 2022 10:21
Crowds sing along to artist Aitch at BBC Radio 1Xtra Birmingham live concert

Aitch has said he is “over it” after Liam Gallagher turned down his request to collaborate on a song.

The Manchester rapper has long been campaigning for the former Oasis star to work with him.

Turning down the offer earlier this year, Gallagher, a Manchester City supporter, had said: “He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t want to be on anyone’s album… He’s a [Manchester] United fan, so it ain’t f***ing happening. No mate. But I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool.”

Reflecting on Gallagher’s words months later, Aitch has now said in a new interview: “I’m over it. He’s a Blue, and I’m a Red, I’m never gonna change, and he’s never going to change, it is what it is.”

He told The Telegraph: “He actually came to watch me. I did a festival a couple of weeks ago, and when I got off stage everyone was telling me Liam Gallagher was watching from the side. So as far as I’m concerned, he’s a secret fan, he just doesn’t want anyone else to know.”

Earlier this month, Aitch made headlines after a mural of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was painted over with an advert for the rapper’s forthcoming debut album.

“It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch said. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto.

“No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

