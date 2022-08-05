Liam Gallagher says he ‘squeezed’ Louis Tomlinson’s ‘bum’ when they first met
‘Did you give him the finger n tell him to f*** off? That was his dream you know?’ one fan asked
Liam Gallagher has described his first encounter with Louis Tomlinson, which involved a “bum” squeeze.
On Thursday (4 August), the former Oasis frontman posted a tweet which read: “Got a new love and respect for surfers. Been watching some mad f***ers doing their thing and they’re ANIMALS as in HARDCORE LG.”
Many fans responded in the comments with random questions about Gallagher’s life and career.
One asked Gallagher if he had met the former One Direction singer, and if so, “We need pics”.
The “Everything’s Electric” singer replied: “I did no pics he’s a top lad.”
“Did you give him the finger n tell him to f*** off? That was his dream you know?” a second questioned.
Gallagher answered: “No I gave him a hug and squeezed his bum.”
In June, Irish actor Sharon Horgan shared the details of a surreal exchange she had with Gallagher at one of his concerts.
“I went to see Liam Gallagher play and as he was coming onstage, he came over to me and said, ‘Motherland! F***ing genius!’” she told NME. “And I thought, ‘What the f***?!’ That was the last thing I expected.”
