X Factor teases never-before-seen footage to celebrate One Direction anniversary

The X Factor has revealed unseen footage of how One Direction was formed, to mark the 12th anniversary of the hit boy band.

New clips show judge Nicole Scherzinger played a huge role in getting Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson together, predicting that “girls are gonna love them”.

We see the Pussycat Doll alongside Simon Cowell matching up potential bands when she spots Niall’s photo and shouts “yes!”.

“It’s the cutest boy band ever,” she adds. “I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together.”

