Stormzy admitted he was “a bit flustered” after appearing on live television to share his views about Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday night (22 August).

The British artist joined football pundits Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville after the match, telling the trio he was “starstruck”.

Dressed in a Manchester United top alongside his young nephews, who also wore team tracksuits, he waved at fans who recognised him from the stands.

“Sorry I'm a bit flustered right now,” he said, which made the former footballers laugh. “I've never met these guys before. We were just walking past and we were starstruck and someone gave me a mic and I'm up here like 'Mum, I made it'.

“This is sick though. Man's on telly with the boys.”

Asked by the Sky Sports team to offer his opinion of United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting line-up, Stormzy continued: “You know what it is with Ronaldo, when he's that great, you can't speak on him man.

“You've just got to let the man be great, do you know what I mean? There's been a bit of a fuss but that's a goat (greatest of all time). You just have to let the goats be the goats.”

In March, Stormzy told fans during a gig in Cardiff that his third studio album would be released later this year.

The British artist revealed the news to fans during the first night of his Heavy is the Head UK tour, by playing a video that showed behind-the-scenes footage from the studio.

It concluded with confirmation that the album will arrive this year and is available to pre-order now.

Additional reporting by Press Association