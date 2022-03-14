Stormzy announces third album is on the way as he performs during UK tour

Stormzy has announced that his third album is due to be unveiled this year.

The British artist revealed the news to fans during the first night of his Heavy is the Head UK tour, which launched in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday 13 March.

A video was played that included behind-the-scenes footage from the studio, showing Stormzy’s journey in recording his forthcoming project.

It concluded with confirmation that the album will arrive this year and is available to pre-order now.

As a “personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows”, a press statement said, fans attending the UK dates will be given the first opportunity to pre-order the album.

More details on the record will be announced at a later date.

Stormzy’s second album, Heavy is the Head, was released in 2019 to both critical and commercial success.

In a four-star review, The Independent praised him for making the effort to test himself “emotionally as well as artistically”.

“Over bold brass arrangements, Stormzy rattles out ripostes to critics who have pressured him or attempted to ‘wind me up’, all the while he remains uncertain about where to go next. He may have started out that way, but the following 15 tracks herald a man who knows exactly who he is,” the review said.

His tour continues this week with dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester. He is scheduled to play three consecutive nights at London’s O2 Arena from 27 March.