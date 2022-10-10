Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Big Bang Theory: The four actors who almost played Penny before Kaley Cuoco

Things were almost very different for the sitcom

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 10 October 2022 07:36
Comments
The Big Bang Theory season 12 trailer

A newThe Big Bang Theory book reveals the actors who almost took Kaley Cuoco’s place in the series.

It was previously revealed that Cuoco originally tried out for the role of a character named Katie, who would have been worlds away from Penny. Cuoco did not get the role.

Speaking in Jessica Radloff’s book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Cuoco said: “I know Chuck [Lorre, the show’s co-creator] really wanted me for the role of Katie, and I was definitely bummed when I didn’t get it,” Cuoco told Radloff.

The book reveals that four actors almost won the role instead: Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid, Elizabeth Berkeley and Jodi Lynn O’Keefe.

Co-creator Bill Prady said that Berkeley especially had a ”terrific” audition, but it was O’Keefe who won the role. However, she got fired 30 minutes after the first table read with the cast.

Recommended

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in the series, said that he was “stunned” by the news.

The role eventually went to Amanda Walsh, who is deemed the “pre-Penny female lead” of the successful sitcom.

However, a featurette released when the series ended in 2018 saw Cuoco reveal she was “called a year later” by Lorre, who told her: “It’s a new character, we want you to come in.”

Kaley Cuoco in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

(CBS)

“I read for it and it just felt so much better than it did the year before,” Cuoco continued, stating: “I guess it was just meant to be.”

Recommended

Lorre reworked the entire show after CBS turned down its original pilot, which he called “a mess” due to the fact the team “didn’t really understand the characters yet”.

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story will be published on 11 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in