‘Release this now!’: Fans go wild for Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith’s duet of ‘Breakaway’

‘Singing ‘Breakaway’ with you was a dream come true,’ said Smith about the performance

Megan Graye
Thursday 13 October 2022 05:54
Kelly Clarkson duets 'Breakaway' with Sam Smith

Fans are very excited after Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith dueted Clarkson’s 2004 single “Breakaway”.

The singers were performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show when they impressed viewers with their powerful harmonies.

The 40-year-old Clarkson and 30-year-old Smith seemed completely at ease dueting the song, which has been met with an extreme reaction from fans.

“RELEASE THIS AS A SINGLE NOWWWWWWW!!!!!!,” wrote American Talk Show Host Andy Cohen under the video clip of the performance.

“On my fourth time watching this,” wrote US comedian Nikki Glaser, while Dr. Kwandaa Roberts added: “If I sounded like that, I’d only [sing] and not speak…at all!”

“I didn’t realise this song could be even more gorgeous and epic until now wow,” wrote another fan.

Smith also appeared to be pleased with their performance and thanked Clarkson for having them, posting a photo on Instagram captioned: “Singing ‘Breakaway’ with you was a dream come true.”

Meanwhile, more fans of the performance have urged the singers to record a version of their duet for release.

“Oh what I would give for a recorded version of this duet... those two voices together are just magic,” wrote one user.

“Kelly’s voice sounds great with EVERYone. Now these two need to record a proper duet of something, for real,” added another.

“Breakaway” was co-written by Avril Lavinge as it was originally intended for her 2002 album Let Go.

However, when it was deemed unsuitable, it was passed onto Clarkson to record for the soundtrack of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. It has since become one of the singer’s most popular tracks.

