Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set

Actor said she got ‘very drunk’ while shooting scenes in Thailand

Megan Graye
Tuesday 11 October 2022 11:17
Comments
Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress

Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.

During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.

In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a Thai jail.

Phillips has now admitted that she got so “drunk” during their time there that Grant became “afraid” of her.

Recommended

“Hugh Grant doesn’t talk to me, ‘cause I got very drunk in Thailand and was very indiscreet, and then he became afraid of my giant mouth,” the actor said speaking on the Richard Herring Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.

“I lost my flip-flops in the sea and I was sick in the guitar bar’s sand toilet,” she said, adding: “Now he doesn’t talk to me except on set... which is completely fair enough.”

The Independent has contacted Grant’s representatives for comment.

Hugh Grant has claimed to have upset former co-stars before

(AP)

Grant has previously admitted to being “hated” by a number of his female co-stars, including Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz and Drew Barrymore.

The actor claimed that he made Barrymore cry while starring opposite her in Music and Lyrics, explaining: “She made the mistake of giving me notes.”

In 2020, Grant said that he “loves” his Bridget Jones co-star Zellweger as he described her as “one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with”.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Grant opened up about his continued friendship with the US actor.

Recommended

“I love Renée, she’s one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with,” Grant admitted.

“We got on very well together and we still exchange long emails. Hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher. She’s a properly good egg and a genius."

