Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Madonna ‘looks like a boiled egg’, says Lorraine Kelly

‘Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?’ said the ITV presenter

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 12 October 2022 04:58
Comments
Madonna hints that she's gay in new TikTok video

Lorraine Kelly has compared Madonna’s appearance in a recent viral TikTok video to a “boiled egg”.

The singer-songwriter, 64, shared a clip in which she threw a piece of underwear towards a bin, missing the shot, alongside a caption that read: “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

The video is part of a wider ongoing TikTok trend and has been interpreted by fans as Madonna revealing that she is gay.

Reacting to the clip on her ITV series Lorraine on Monday (10 October), Kelly appeared to criticise Madonna’s physical appearance in the video.

“Is that actually Madonna?” she asked. “I don’t recognise her! Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?

Recommended

“She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added. “I’m cross because I really like her. I really do.”

Kelly also commented on Annie Lennox’s appearance, describing the 67-year-old as “phenomenal”.

“And she looks a hell of a lot better than Madonna does because she hasn’t had any work done on her face and she looks incredible!” she added.

Madonna and Lorraine Kelly

(Madonna via TikTok/Getty)

The Independent has contacted a representative of Madonna for comment.

Recommended

Last week, Evan Rachel Wood teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in