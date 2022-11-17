‘I’m alive!’: Jimmy Fallon responds to rumours he has died
Talk show host had tried to get Twitter CEO Elon Musk to stamp out the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag
Jimmy Fallon has responded to the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag that has been trending on Twitter in recent days.
The talk show host opened the latest episode of The Tonight Show on Wednesday (16 November) with a revivalist gospel choir singing “he’s alive!”, and him singing back “I’m alive!”
In his monologue, he said: “I don’t know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter. Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets.”
The Ticketmaster website crashed on Tuesday 15 November when pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour went live.
Fallon continued: “Right after it happened, though, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, ‘How can we turn this into another Law & Order?’”
“#RIPJimmyFallon was the number two trend on Twitter. I tried everything I could to bump it down. I even tried the hashtag #RIPPEDJimmyFallon. I thought that would maybe help.”
He then showed a picture of his face superimposed onto the body of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie.
Fallon, who said it had been an “odd day” to see himself trending for being dead, had tried to deal with the fake news himself, tweeting Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk, saying: “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.” Musk simply replied saying: “Fix what?”
Musk’s controversial Twitter acquisition has led to an exodus of celebrity users, from Stephen Fry to Gigi Hadid.
“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes, wrote.
