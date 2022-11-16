Jump to content

Kathryn Hahn says first thought she had after meeting Daniel Craig was of her ‘crush’ on Rachel Weisz

‘WandaVision’ star was more fussed about his wife than Bond star himself

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 16 November 2022 11:16
Comments
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

Kathryn Hahn has shared the funny thought she had after first meeting Daniel Craig.

The actor, whose credits include Bad Moms and WandaVision, appears in Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out.

Craig returns in the murder mystery film as Benoit Blanc, with a whole new cast of suspects, one of whom is played by Hahn.

Speaking at the film’s premiere, Hahn was asked what first went through her mind when Craig walked on to set.

She told Variety: “I think, ‘Woah, I have such a crush on your wife – what am I gonna say to you?”

Craig has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011.

Hahn also expressed surprise over the James Bond star’s comedy skills, stating: “He turns out to be such a gifted physical comedian that is so surprising to me, and unexpected.

“He’s such a kind and generous ensemble member, and so funny – just the best. I adore him.”

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have been married since 2011

(Getty Images)

Glass Onion: A Knives Outy Mystery also stars Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr and Ethan Hawke.

The film sees Blanc travel to Greece after being invited to a murder mystery party hosted by a controversial tech billionaire.

Earlier this month, Johnson revealed that Craig’s character is gay.

It will receive a limited one-week cinema release from 23 November before being added to Netflix on 23 December.

