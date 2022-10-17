Jump to content

Knives Out fans celebrate as director Rian Johnson announces Daniel Craig’s character is ‘obviously’ queer

Craig is reprising the 2019 role in a new Netflix sequel, ‘Glass Onion’

Louis Chilton
Monday 17 October 2022 12:56
Comments
Knives Out Trailer

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has confirmed that Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, is gay.

Craig played the genius detective in the hit 2019 mystery thriller, and will reprise the role in the forthcoming sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In an early scene in Glass Onion, which screened as part of the London Film Festival on Sunday (17 October), Blanc is shown to be living with another man, prompting fans to speculate about the character’s sexuality.

During a press conference at the London Film Festival, Johnson was asked directly whether the character was indeed queer.

“Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson replied, per Insider.

Alluding to the well-known actor who makes a cameo as Blanc’s apparent partner, Johson continued: “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig added: “No spoilers, [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

Fans have shared their delight at the news on social media, with many praising the decision to remove any ambiguity surrounding the character’s sexuality.

“Benoit Blanc gay confirmed. I can go in peace now,” one fan joked.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

(John Wilson/Netflix)

“Honestly really dope,” wrote someone else. “I hope his sexuality isn’t censored or like, we actually get to see Blanc be openly gay [on screen].”

“Benoit Blanc is canonically queer, what a good f***ing day,” another person wrote.

“OMG YES!” someone else commented. “The gay detective we deserve!”

Glass Onion features an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Kate Hudson.

The film sees Blanc travel to Greece after being invited to a murder mystery party hosted by a controversial tech billionaire.

Glass Onion will arrive on Netflix on 23 December, but will enjoy a limited theatrical run beforehand.

