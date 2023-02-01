Beyoncé announces tour dates across UK
Singer has announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back! The singer has officially announced that she will be going back out on tour this spring – with six dates in the UK.
On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour, following the 2022 release of her critically acclaimed album of the same name.
Sharing a picture of herself riding a horse, Beyoncé wrote: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
The tour will kick off in Europe in May, with UK dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London. The 41-year-old hasn’t been on tour since 2018.
Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour dates
Wednesday 17 May – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Saturday 20 May – Edinburgh, Murrayfield
Tuesday 23 May – Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Monday 29 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
Tuesday 30 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
Friday 2 June – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
How to get tickets
Details are yet to be released about when tickets for the Renaissance World Tour will go on sale.
The ticket links on Beyoncé’s website simply read “Soon”. We will update this as more information becomes available.
In January, the singer gave her first live performance in more than four years at a private party for the launch of the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai.
Originally teased by the hotel to be part of “a weekend where your dreams become your destination”, Beyoncé’s surprise set consisted of 19 songs spanning her career, including a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl” with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
She did not, however, perform any material from Renaissance.
Beyoncé’s performance at the luxury Dubai resort was deemed controversial by some, due to strict laws on homosexuality in the United Arab Emirates.
She was defended by her father Mathew Knowles, who said that the singer had “united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best”.
