Beyoncé announces tour dates across UK

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyoncé is back! The singer has officially announced that she will be going back out on tour this spring – with six dates in the UK.

On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour, following the 2022 release of her critically acclaimed album of the same name.

You can read The Independent’s review of Renaissance here.

Sharing a picture of herself riding a horse, Beyoncé wrote: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The tour will kick off in Europe in May, with UK dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London. The 41-year-old hasn’t been on tour since 2018.

Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour dates

Wednesday 17 May – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Saturday 20 May – Edinburgh, Murrayfield

Tuesday 23 May – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Monday 29 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Tuesday 30 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Friday 2 June – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

The remaining dates for Europe, Canada and the US can be found here.

How to get tickets

Details are yet to be released about when tickets for the Renaissance World Tour will go on sale.

The ticket links on Beyoncé’s website simply read “Soon”. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Beyoncé last toured in 2018 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

In January, the singer gave her first live performance in more than four years at a private party for the launch of the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai.

Originally teased by the hotel to be part of “a weekend where your dreams become your destination”, Beyoncé’s surprise set consisted of 19 songs spanning her career, including a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl” with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

She did not, however, perform any material from Renaissance.

Beyoncé’s performance at the luxury Dubai resort was deemed controversial by some, due to strict laws on homosexuality in the United Arab Emirates.

She was defended by her father Mathew Knowles, who said that the singer had “united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best”.