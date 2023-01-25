Beyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fans

Beyonce's father has spoken out in defence of his daughter after she received backlash for her concert in Dubai.

She performed at the launch of the Atlantis the Royal hotel, marking her first live concert in more than four years.

Fans belonging to the LGBT+ community have criticised the singer for accepting a gig in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

However, her father, Mathew Knowles, said Beyonce "united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.